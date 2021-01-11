Supreme Court Won't Hear Hotel Group's Coverage Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Pennsylvania-based insurance company's challenge to a recent Montana high court ruling that a hotel group's dispute with the insurer over coverage for a proposed employment class action can be litigated in Montana. The high court on Monday denied the petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. in the proposed class action originally brought by Gateway Hospitality Group Inc., a hotel group that manages four Hilton Garden Inn hotels in Montana. Gateway on Nov. 19 urged the high court to consider whether Philadelphia Indemnity wrongly claims in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS