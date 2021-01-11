Bracewell Prevails At 3rd Circ. Over Lost Investment Claims

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- A couple that sued Bracewell LLP for failing to recover a hijacked $12.5 million investment failed to overturn their loss at arbitration, with the Third Circuit on Monday siding with the law firm. A unanimous panel backed a decision by a Pennsylvania federal judge to send the malpractice case filed by Craig and Mary Jo Sanford to arbitration, while agreeing the couple was not able to show they had a valid malpractice claim. The decision stems from the Sanfords' sale of a medical waste company and some $12.5 million in proceeds they gave to a purported head of a security company,...

