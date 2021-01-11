Kentucky Newspaper Beats 'Derby Pie' TM Case At 6th Circ.

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Monday that a Louisville, Kentucky, bakery claiming trademark rights to "Derby Pie" couldn't sue the city's main newspaper for using the treat's name in articles. Tossing out a lawsuit filed just before the 2018 Kentucky Derby, appeals court said the Courier-Journal had only ever used the name of the Derby Day confection "in a nontrademark way." "As used in the article, 'Derby pie' simply informs the reader of the type of pie — a chocolate-walnut pie — that the reader can make from the recipe provided," U.S. Circuit Judge Eugene E. Siler Jr. wrote, affirming a lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS