Amazon Sued In Pa. Over Criminal Background Checks

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- A woman denied work as an Amazon delivery driver has filed a proposed class action in Pennsylvania state court, claiming the online retailer's alleged policy of rejecting applicants with arrests — but no convictions — on their record violated state law. Niyah Witherspoon said she had been turned down for a job in December after disclosing her arrest to an interviewer at so-called last-mile delivery contractor Allegheny Direct Logistics LLC who cited Amazon.com Inc. policy. Witherspoon said denying her based on an arrest without a conviction or a no-contest plea violated prohibitions in Pennsylvania's Criminal History Records Information Act. "Pennsylvania courts construe this...

