Holland & Knight Accused Of Conflict In Med Billing Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP is "playing both sides" in a $17 million personal injury protection fraud suit in Florida federal court, a defendant argued Monday, saying the firm is conflicted and must be disqualified. Chintan Desai, a physician being sued along with several others by State Farm Automobile Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., said Holland & Knight, the plaintiffs' counsel, is representing him in a separate but similar lawsuit and therefore should be disqualified. State Farm filed its complaint in October against Path Medical Holdings, which operates health care clinics in Florida; 411-PAIN Referral Service, a legal...

