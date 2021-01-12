Orgs Say History, Context Favor Asylum-Seekers' Credibility

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:46 PM EST) -- Prominent practitioners of immigration law told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that asylum-seekers should be deemed credible at the circuit court level unless the immigration courts have explicitly said otherwise. The American Immigration Lawyers Association and the National Immigrant Justice Center, which coordinate legal services for immigrants and promote standards within the field of immigration law, argued in an amicus brief that the REAL ID Act of 2005 was enacted to adopt the practice of presuming credibility, and not the other way around, as the government has argued. "The REAL ID Act endorsed rather than abrogated the practice of presuming...

