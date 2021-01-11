Feds Say Ex-CFTC Adviser Can't Be Accused Spoofer's Expert

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. government asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to disqualify a former Commodity Futures Trading Commission adviser from being an expert in a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. trader's spoofing case, arguing that he's conflicted since he helped investigate the case. Prosecutors argued that former trader Michael Nowak, who led JPMorgan's precious metals desk, shouldn't be allowed to use former CFTC economic adviser Jeremy Cusimano as an expert in his defense over charges that he spoofed the precious metals market, because Cusimano was "a key part" of the team that initially investigated allegedly manipulative silver futures trading conduct from certain...

