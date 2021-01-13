Spiritus Law Snaps Up Fox Rothschild Partner

Matt Perez By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Florida newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Steven W. Zelkowitz

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) --Miami-based Spiritus Law on Monday scooped up the former managing partner for Fox Rothschild 's Miami office and a past colleague to the firm's two founding partners to help expand its hospitality services.Steven W. Zelkowitz comes over to Spiritus Law as managing partner from Fox Rothschild, which he joined after 13 years at GrayRobinson where he was managing shareholder of its Miami office."Steven shares our common vision for the future of Spiritus Law," Spiritus Law CEO Marbet Lewis said in a statement Monday. "Steven will benefit from our flexible client management platform while our team and clients will benefit from his diverse experience in legal services that are vital for our clients in the hospitality and entertainment industries especially restaurants and movie theaters."Zelkowitz's practice focuses on real estate and financial services, which includes land use and infrastructure development for public and private partners, financing residential projects and working with government entities for hospitality matters. The firm sees Zelkowitz as a means to boost its client offerings amid a turbulent time for the hospitality and restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic."Rob and Marbet have grown a great firm and we look to grow the firm to be, in addition to a boutique hospitality, alcohol beverage, real estate, financial services firm, to add other practice areas as well to round us out," Zelkowitz told Law360.In addition to his professional experience, Zelkowitz is also familiar with the firm's founding partners, Marbet and Robert Lewis, having worked with them previously."In addition to his legal expertise, we are confident in Steven's leadership," Marbet Lewis said. "Steven served as the managing partner at one of the first law firms I worked with as a young associate, so we have already experienced the best and worst of each other through those growing pains.""Over the past 15 years as friends, colleagues and even competitors, we have been fortunate to build a relationship of trust with Steven," COO Robert Lewis said. "Our mutual respect and our commitment to collaboration will enable us to develop innovative solutions for our clients as they adjust to their new normal and rebuild their financial platforms."Zelkowitz earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts and his law degree and master's degree from Rutgers University. He's admitted to practice in Florida, New Jersey and New York. He also works as a general and special counsel to several community redevelopment agencies in South Florida, and he previously served as vice mayor and councilman for Miami Shores Village."I think we create a very strong triumvirate between the three of us that is really going to be able to elevate the ability to provide the clients here with a one-stop shop," Zelkowitz told Law360.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.