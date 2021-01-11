Disbarred Mass. Atty Cops To Embezzling Estate Funds

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- A disbarred Massachusetts attorney on Monday admitted to embezzling nearly $600,000 from trust funds he helped oversee, pleading guilty to a host of tax and wire fraud charges in federal court. Kevin M. Brill, 62, appeared for an afternoon hearing via video conference before U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf. One by one, the judge asked Brill if he committed the 10 charges made against him and he responded to each, "I did, your honor." Federal prosecutors charged Brill in July 2020 with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns for taking advantage of his...

