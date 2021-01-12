Locke Lord Taps Ex-Roberts Markel Shareholder As Partner

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Locke Lord LLP has added a former Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC shareholder with experience on diversity and inclusion efforts as its newest partner in trial and appellate law in Houston. Mia Lorick will advise clients in real estate and commercial disputes and professional liability defenses, the firm announced Monday. Lorick, who has worked cases in multiple courts of appeals and in front of the Texas Supreme Court, joins the firm's roughly 640 attorneys, including 130 attorneys who are based in Houston, according to the firm. Lorick told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday she enjoys helping real estate, commercial and other...

