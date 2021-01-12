Pachulski Stang Opens Houston Office With Cole Schotz Attys

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Los Angeles-based corporate restructuring boutique Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP is opening an office in Houston, scoring a team of attorneys from Cole Schotz PC, the firm announced Monday. Texas restructuring lawyer Michael Warner will head up Pachulski Stang's new Texas office, with the help of Benjamin L. Wallen, Ayala A. Hassell, Kerri L. LaBrada and Denise Mendoza, all coming from Cole Schotz's Fort Worth and Dallas offices, the firm said in a statement. The group of lawyers had worked with Pachulski Stang in the past, the firm noted, including on the restructuring of Dallas-based department store Neiman Marcus. That Chapter...

