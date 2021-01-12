Calif. Dispensary Slapped With TCPA Suit For Unwanted Texts

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A California marijuana dispensary became the latest target in a string of proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class actions against cannabis companies when a suit filed Monday accused it of sending customers a barrage of unwanted promotional text messages. Christian Lemus told a California federal court that 2015 Halladay Wellness Inc., a Santa Ana, California, dispensary doing business as West Clinik, bombarded him with text messages starting in July, even though he did not consent to automated texts and is on the National Do Not Call Registry. According to Lemus' complaint, he received a steady stream of scripted text messages advertising...

