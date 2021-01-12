Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Dispensary Slapped With TCPA Suit For Unwanted Texts

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A California marijuana dispensary became the latest target in a string of proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class actions against cannabis companies when a suit filed Monday accused it of sending customers a barrage of unwanted promotional text messages.

Christian Lemus told a California federal court that 2015 Halladay Wellness Inc., a Santa Ana, California, dispensary doing business as West Clinik, bombarded him with text messages starting in July, even though he did not consent to automated texts and is on the National Do Not Call Registry.

According to Lemus' complaint, he received a steady stream of scripted text messages advertising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!