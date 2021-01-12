Ex-Acclarent Exec Rips Feds' Jail Request In Off-Label Case

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A former medical device executive on Monday hit back at prosecutors' push to have him sent to jail following his misdemeanor conviction for skirting safety laws, criticizing the government's request for prison time as "entirely divorced from ... the reality of the case." Former Acclarent Inc. CEO William Facteau attacked prosecutors' sentencing recommendation in a five-page reply that argued the government's request for six months' incarceration followed by six months of home confinement — on top of a $1 million fine — is built upon comparisons to sentences in dissimilar cases. "The prosecution reaches back 75 years to try to find...

