5th Circ. Upholds NLRB's Punishment Of Texas Restaurateurs

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed the National Labor Relations Board's findings that a Houston-area restaurant chain illegally fired an employee in retaliation for his filing of a wage-and-hour collective action, ordering the company to rehire the worker and pay him back wages. The appellate panel affirmed the NLRB's decision on Monday, enforcing the board's August 2019 order that found Cordua Restaurants Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing Steven Ramirez for engaging in activities protected by the act and by maintaining an overbroad no-solicitation rule. The panel also denied Cordua's petition for a review of the case. The panel...

