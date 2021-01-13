Edwin Coe Atty Faces Renewed Lying Claims Over UK Fees

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 12:38 AM GMT) -- A senior partner at Edwin Coe LLP will face fresh disciplinary proceedings for allegedly lying about a legal fee dispute involving a former client, after a London court ruled Tuesday that a tribunal had failed to take a proper look at the evidence. High Court Judges Andrew Popplewell and Neil Garnham reinstated the proceedings against attorney David Greene, who also heads the Law Society, stemming from a legal battle with a former client over fees nearly a decade ago. The court found the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal did not give a new look at email evidence when it struck out the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS