Chicken Of The Sea Settles Remaining Tuna Price-Fix Suits

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- Tri-Union Seafoods LLC has reached the last deal needed to close the door on antitrust litigation in California federal court where the company is accused of scheming with other seafood producers to jack up the price of canned tuna.

Tri-Union, which does business as Chicken of the Sea International, said Monday that it reached an agreement in principle to settle the final cases in the multidistrict litigation, which involved more than 30 complaints against the company.

COSI said the direct purchaser plaintiffs making up the final group reached an agreement to settle, but the company did not provide details. Docket entries...

