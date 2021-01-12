Trump To Boot 3 Countries From Migrant Visa Program

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it was cutting Mongolia, Samoa and Tonga from the H-2A and H-2B migrant visa programs through the end of the year, based on high visa overstay rates and noncooperation with deportation proceedings. Citizens from all three countries will no longer be eligible for the H-2A visa program, which allows employers to fill seasonal and temporary agricultural jobs. Samoan and Tongan citizens will also be barred from the H-2B program, which provides short-term visas to nonagricultural workers and is popular within the landscaping and hospitality sectors, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security notice on...

