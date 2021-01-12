Labor Dept. Hikes Wages For High-Skilled Work Visas

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 11:42 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is taking another stab at raising the required wages for foreign workers on high-skilled visas, announcing a new rule Tuesday that will raise the four salary levels and be phased in over time. The U.S. Department of Labor announced a new rule Tuesday that will raise the required wages for foreign workers on high-skilled visas. (Law360) The new final rule comes after three federal judges struck down the department's first attempt to raise the prevailing wage rates, which set the baseline salary for foreign workers to avoid suppressing U.S. workers' salaries, following outcry from the technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS