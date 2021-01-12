Texas Law Firm Settles Hailstorm Coverage Suit With Insurer

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- South Texas law firm Flores and Torres LLP has settled claims that insurer Western World Insurance Group wrongly denied it coverage for damage to its office that was caused by a 2018 hailstorm, according to court filings. The Edinburg, Texas-based law firm filed a notice Monday in the Southern District of Texas announcing it had reached a settlement agreement with Western World. The agreement, the terms of which are confidential, ends the law firm's August lawsuit accusing Western World of breaching its contract, violating the Texas Insurance Code and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and breaching its duty of good faith and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS