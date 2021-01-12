Pacifica Law Group Guides $350M Senior Living Venture

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Assisted living provider Aegis Living and private equity investor Blue Moon Capital Partners said Tuesday they have teamed up to purchase more than $350 million in senior living real estate, with guidance from Pacifica Law Group. The 10 senior living communities span California, Washington and Nevada and contain a total of 702 units dedicated to assisted living and memory care apartments, the announcement said. Aegis Living, a Washington State-headquartered provider of assisted living and memory care, said the transaction is its largest to date. Aegis had been operating the communities in the portfolio under a lease, the announcement noted. The company...

