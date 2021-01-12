2nd Circ. Upholds NY Cops' Loss Over Bribery Probe Firings

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- Four former New York City cops can't revive their suit claiming they were illegally forced out of their jobs and scapegoated over a 2016 corruption probe, a Second Circuit panel ruled Tuesday, finding that they failed to prove their due process rights were violated. In a brief summary judgment filing, the three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's May decision to toss the civil suit against the city, former New York City Police Commissioner William J. Bratton, and former NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Legal Matters Lawrence Byrne for failure to state a claim. Former longtime officers Andrew J. Capul, David Colon, Eric...

