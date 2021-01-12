Linen Co. Pays $790K To End Ill. Hand Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her early blessing Tuesday to a $790,000 settlement between a health care linen provider and a class of employees who accused the company of implementing time-tracking practices that violated their biometric privacy rights. In a brief remote hearing, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said plaintiff Sonia Lopez-McNear's proposed settlement with Superior Health Linens LLC "looks good" and appears to be "a fair resolution" of claims that the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by scanning, collecting and using her and other Illinois workers' handprints without first obtaining their informed consent. The settlement contemplates paying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS