5 Blank-Check Cos. Raise $1.1B Amid Sizzling IPO Market

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Five blank-check companies went public on Tuesday after pricing initial public offerings that raised more than $1.1 billion combined, targeting sectors including life sciences and technology amid a red-hot market for these acquisition-minded vehicles. Nine law firms guided the latest batch of offerings, when counting representation of companies and their underwriters. Graubard Miller advised underwriting teams on two IPOs. The companies are joining a flood of blank-check vehicles tapping public markets already in 2021 — at least 28 such companies went public last week, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital — following a record-breaking 2020. Blank-check companies, also known as...

