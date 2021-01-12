DOJ Gets Month To Probe Manafort Pardon's Effect On Assets

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has agreed to give prosecutors a month to examine how President Donald Trump's recent pardon of his onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort affects their efforts to seize millions of dollars in assets Manafort agreed to surrender. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson granted the government's request Monday amid a contentious fight over two of Manafort's forfeited New York real estate properties and a bank account he relinquished as part of a plea deal with former special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Judge Jackson's order came after prosecutors argued in...

