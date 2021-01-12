Tyson Settles Chicken Buyers' Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods, which is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice on a criminal investigation into potential price fixing in the broiler chicken industry, has settled claims from a group of buyers in a long-running private case with similar allegations. A proposed class of direct buyers filed a notice Monday in Illinois federal court saying they had agreed to settle antitrust claims against Tyson, the same day Pilgrim's Pride disclosed a $75 million deal with the same group of buyers. The terms of Tyson's settlement were not disclosed, but the company acknowledged the agreement in a statement Tuesday, saying it will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS