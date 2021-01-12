Gray TV Rejected Reasonable Programming Offers, FCC Told

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- Frontier Communications denied allegations that it engaged in bad faith negotiations with Gray TV in a Monday filing, telling the Federal Communications Commission that it simply disagreed with Gray over the value of their stations when it removed three of Gray's local television stations from its cable lineup last year. In response to accusations last month that Frontier strung Gray along with "sham" negotiations, Frontier said it negotiated, as FCC rules require, in good faith for 25 days and put forth three offers to maintain their retransmission consent agreement for one Florida station and two South Carolina stations past the agreement's Dec. 18 expiration. According to the filing, Gray TV...

