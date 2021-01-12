8th Circ. Won't Let Firm Avoid Arbitrating Oil Spill Money Fight

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday declined to let an Arkansas law firm keep litigating its attempt to be cleared from allegations it wrongfully withheld funds from a client's Deepwater Horizon payout that were promised to a litigation financing company, which are the subject of a separate arbitration. In a published opinion, a unanimous panel upheld a finding that Parker Law Firm and attorney Timothy Steven Parker can't avoid New York state court-ordered arbitration with PS Finance LLC by accusing the company of voiding the financing agreement. The panel affirmed an Arkansas federal court's dismissal of Parker's suit over the financing agreement. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS