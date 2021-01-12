NHL's Evander Kane Hits Bankruptcy With Over $26M In Debt

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to court filings showing the National Hockey League player has accumulated more than $26 million in debts and is facing six active legal disputes. Kane, a native of Canada who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Sharks less than two years ago, said in his Saturday bankruptcy petition that he lost about $1.5 million gambling at a casino and via sports betting over the last year. Kane listed more than $10.2 million in assets, largely real estate investments, and more than $26.8 million in liabilities. Last week, Centennial...

