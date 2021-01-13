BLM Can't Dodge Calif. Tribe's Latest Geothermal Lease Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied the Bureau of Land Management's bid to escape a suit seeking to shut down a unit of geothermal leases on land sacred to the Pit River Tribe, saying the claims weren't covered in a previous suit by the tribe. U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez in a ruling made public Tuesday refused to toss the federally recognized tribe's claims challenging a single lease owned by Calpine Corp. within the Glass Mountain Unit in far northern California and seeking to terminate the entire unit. While the U.S. Department of the Interior agency had argued that the...

