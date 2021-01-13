Univar And Customer Service Reps Settle 'On-Call' OT Dispute

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Chemical distributor Univar Solutions USA Inc. has reached an agreement with a group of customer service representatives to resolve a collective action that said the company illegally denied them overtime pay when they were required to remain on-call, an attorney for the workers has told Law360. James Vagnini, an attorney with Valli Kane & Vagnini LLP who represents the workers, declined to provide details of the deal, but told Law360 on Wednesday that the two sides would inform U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr soon that they have reached a settlement. "The parties have reached an amicable and confidential resolution of these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS