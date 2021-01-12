Uber, Lyft Drivers Ask Calif. Justices To Invalidate Prop 22

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- Drivers for Uber, Lyft and other app-based services filed a petition in California Supreme Court on Tuesday asking the state justices to declare voter-approved Proposition 22 unconstitutional for allegedly limiting the state legislature's power to provide workers' compensation, deceiving voters and usurping the judiciary's authority to interpret the law. In a 74-page petition for writ of mandate, the petitioners argued that voters were duped by Proposition 22, which is titled the "Protect App-Based Drivers and Services Act" and exempts some app-based ride-hailing and delivery companies from having to reclassify their drivers as employees. Despite its title, the proposition actually withdraws minimum...

