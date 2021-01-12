Ill. Court Reverses Deal Approval In $1.6M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Illinois Appellate Court found Monday that a lower court erred when it found that a law firm and a former client settled a malpractice suit in good faith, saying the deal left the client's potential recovery against non-settling defendants too wide open. A three-judge appellate panel reversed the good-faith finding a lower court entered in Springbrook Partners LLC's $1.6 million malpractice dispute with Konewko & Associates LTD, saying the deal improperly failed to let former Konewko attorney Marshall Subach assert his right to use the settlement as a set-off from any recovery Springbrook might obtain from him. The lower court...

