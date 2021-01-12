Ex-Mich. Gov. Snyder's Atty Blasts Flint Indictment Reports

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and other ex-officials will soon face criminal charges stemming from the Flint water crisis, according to press reports Tuesday, and their defense attorneys were quick to blast what they described as a publicity stunt by the attorney general's office. Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon and others reportedly face indictments for their roles in the scandal, which poisoned the water of the majority-Black city and spawned a raft of civil litigation. The Associated Press reported the planned prosecution, though details of the charges were unclear. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel declined to comment through a spokesperson...

