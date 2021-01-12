Gary Gensler Reportedly Tops Biden's List To Lead SEC

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is President-elect Joe Biden's top candidate to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to media reports on Tuesday. Reuters first reported Tuesday afternoon that unnamed sources said Gensler, whom the Biden transition team tapped in November to lead its review of federal financial regulators including the SEC and CFTC, will be named chairman of the nation's securities regulator. Other news outlets in turn released reports stating that Gensler's nomination was "likely" and "expected," but that a final decision has not been made. Gensler and the Biden transition team have not...

