Immigration Court Overhaul Rebuked In New Lawsuit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A coalition of immigration attorneys has sued the U.S. Department of Justice, saying a suite of changes to appellate procedure within the immigration court system violates their clients' procedural rights. The rule, set to go into effect Friday, makes a host of alterations to appellate practice that the plaintiff coalition says violates noncitizens' right to retain counsel and present evidence on their own behalf, as provided for by the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act. The coalition — composed of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, the Brooklyn Defender Services, the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, HIAS, and the National Immigrant Justice...

