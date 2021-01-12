Clark Hill Must Produce Cyberattack Report In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court granted a Chinese dissident's bid Monday to compel Clark Hill PLC, which used to represent him, to produce a report it commissioned on a cyberattack at the center of the dissident's $50 million malpractice suit, ruling the report is neither protected work product nor attorney-client privileged. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg pointed to various evidence that the report from financial consulting firm Duff & Phelps was used and disseminated by Clark Hill for purposes beyond preparing for litigation or for privileged legal advice, including that it was shared with the FBI and its own IT department....

