Builder Says It Was Stiffed $925K On Florida Hotel Project

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The general contractor for a Best Western hotel was shorted nearly $925,000 for its work after its contract was wrongly terminated, the builder told a Florida federal court. WB Services Inc., which also goes by WB Contracting Services Inc., said Tuesday that the property owners stopped paying for its services, locked it out of the property and fabricated documents to justify ending its contract. The contractor is seeking a judicial sale of the property, return of its equipment, damages and attorney fees, among other relief. WB Services said in 2018 it entered a nearly $6.5 million contract with one of the...

