VW Seeks 'Unclean Hands' Defense In SEC Diesel Row

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- Volkswagen on Monday told a California federal court that it should be allowed to use an "unclean hands" defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that the automaker defrauded U.S. investors by failing to disclose its "clean diesel" emissions cheating scheme. Volkswagen said the SEC's move to strike its "unclean hands" defense in the regulator's suit is an attempt to block the company from initiating discovery into the SEC's investigation. The SEC sued the German car maker more than three years after the emissions scandal, long after VW reached settlements with consumers and other regulators over claims that it...

