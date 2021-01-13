EPA Can't Sidestep Pesticide Allegations, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit rejected the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's request for time to reexamine the effects of a pesticide after admitting its first review violated the Endangered Species Act, allowing a challenge to the approval of the product to move forward. In a short Tuesday order, the Ninth Circuit declined to remand the EPA's registration of the pesticide sulfoxaflor, which environmental groups say threatens bees. The agency had asked for a chance to scrutinize the pesticide again after it admitted it hadn't done its job properly the first time, asking that the product be allowed to stay on the shelf in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS