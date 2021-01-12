Trustee Seeks To Revive Miller & Martin Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- A successor trustee for a wealthy family asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reinstate his and the family trusts' claims against law firm Miller & Martin PLLC that it helped a corrupt former trustee steal tens of millions in family assets. Administrative trustee Gus H. Small and two Bunzl family trusts sought reversal of a trial court's May ruling that their claims against the firm and its late partner Kenneth Antley were time-barred. They said the trial court was wrong to decide they were on notice of their claims by 2013, at the latest, because Small wasn't appointed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS