Delrahim Stepping Down As DOJ Antitrust Head

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, will step down on Tuesday, one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the division confirmed on Thursday. Richard Powers, a career DOJ staffer who is currently the deputy assistant attorney general for Criminal Antitrust Enforcement, will head the division until Biden picks someone to fill the role in an acting capacity, according to Politico. The division would not confirm on Thursday that Powers will fill in as the temporary replacement. Delrahim, a former patent lawyer, drove a fundamental shift in how the Antitrust Division treats the competitive implications...

