PTAB Hands Wins To Google Over Video Playback Patents

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Google scored a pair of victories in a patent fight over video playback technology after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down two Virentem Ventures LLC patents for being obvious. In separate final written decisions this week, the PTAB said that Google successfully showed that each of the claims in two of Virentem's patents were obvious due to prior art that included an earlier U.S. patent known as Nelson, which covers a digital video management system. In one decision, issued Wednesday, the board found that the challenged claims in one of the patents were entirely rendered obvious by Nelson....

