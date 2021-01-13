Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Hands Wins To Google Over Video Playback Patents

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Google scored a pair of victories in a patent fight over video playback technology after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down two Virentem Ventures LLC patents for being obvious.

In separate final written decisions this week, the PTAB said that Google successfully showed that each of the claims in two of Virentem's patents were obvious due to prior art that included an earlier U.S. patent known as Nelson, which covers a digital video management system.

In one decision, issued Wednesday, the board found that the challenged claims in one of the patents were entirely rendered obvious by Nelson....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!