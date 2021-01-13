Qualcomm Drops $1.4B On Chipmaker Nuvia Amid 5G Boom

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- Technology giant Qualcomm announced plans Wednesday to snap up chipmaking startup Nuvia for roughly $1.4 billion as Qualcomm looks to up its central processing units' performance to aid in the development of 5G mobile network technology. Qualcomm Inc. said in a news release that as part of the deal, Nuvia Inc.'s three founders and their employees will join Qualcomm and the startup's products will be integrated into its portfolio. "The NUVIA team are proven innovators, and like Qualcomm, have a strong heritage in creating leading technology and products," Qualcomm President and CEO-elect Cristiano Amon said in the statement. "Together, we are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS