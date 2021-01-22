Orgs Enter Utah 'Sandbox' Trying To Reshape Legal Industry

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:15 AM EST) -- A mixture of tech companies and law and accounting firms are taking part in a new experiment underway in Utah designed to cut down barriers to practicing law and open doors to more innovative services for legal needs that are going by the wayside for a huge portion of Americans. The participants in the Utah regulatory "sandbox" offer a glimpse of what a less restricted legal profession might look like, with nonlawyer ownership and investment in law practices, as well as services with individuals and products beyond attorneys offering legal advice. Some in the legal community have opposed such an environment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS