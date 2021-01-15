Daly & Black Picks Up Catastrophic Injury Trial Pro Dao

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- Daly & Black PC has picked up a personal injury and wrongful death trial attorney as a shareholder, adding a litigator and Buzbee Law Firm veteran with big ticket verdicts and a win at the Texas Supreme Court under his belt. Andrew Dao has joined Daly & Black's Houston office, the firm announced Thursday, saying the former Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC senior attorney will help strengthen the firm's litigation practice with his experience in catastrophic injury, wrongful death and maritime cases, among others. Dao, who also has experience on the defense side of the bar, told Law360 he joined Daly...

