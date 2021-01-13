Winstead Seeks To Toss Ex-Client's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel on Wednesday seemed unconvinced during oral argument that a wealth management executive could prevent Winstead PC from using a state anti-SLAPP statute to protect itself from malpractice accusations related to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-required filing. The three-justice Fifth Court of Appeals panel in Dallas grilled counsel for a Institute Wealth Holdings Inc. former president about his assertion that a securities offerings filing submitted to the SEC by Winstead on behalf of the wealth management company would be exempt from the Texas Citizens Participation Act, an anti-SLAPP statute that allows defendants to quickly dismiss lawsuits related...

