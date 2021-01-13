Boston Strikes $3.3M Deal In Firefighter's Sex Assault Case

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- The city of Boston agreed to shell out $3.25 million to end a lawsuit brought by a former firefighter who said she was sexually assaulted by a colleague in a firehouse, the city and attorneys for the woman confirmed Wednesday. Nathalie Fontanez spoke out in a Zoom press conference with her attorneys on Tuesday, saying she was the woman assaulted on the job by a male firefighter in January 2018. That former firefighter was convicted in 2020 of one count of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault and battery, and sentenced to two years' probation. "I'm breaking my...

