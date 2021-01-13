No Prison For Ex-Acclarent Execs In Off-Label Marketing Case

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- Two former Acclarent Inc. executives sentenced Wednesday for misdemeanors stemming from the company's off-label marketing of a medical device avoided prison time but were each hit by a federal judge with fines for what she called their "crime of greed." In separate morning hearings, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs told former Acclarent chief executive William Facteau and former marketing head Patrick Fabian that prison wasn't in their future, explaining that it wasn't a necessary punishment for their crimes. Instead, the judge sentenced Facteau to fork over the maximum fine of $1 million and Fabian to pay $500,000. Lawyers for both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS