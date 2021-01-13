Mondelez Global Defends Firing Union Workers At 7th Circ.

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge said Wednesday that it seemed "pretty fishy" that snack food giant Mondelez Global promptly ended an inquiry into high overtime costs at a New Jersey plant shortly after terminating three union officials who had recently led a boycott and contract campaign against the company. Mondelez Global is asking a panel of the appellate court to reverse a finding by the National Labor Relations Board that the company harbored anti-union sentiments against the union employees and unlawfully terminated them after an overtime study of the Fair Lawn, New Jersey, facility purportedly showed they committed time theft. But during...

