Weinstein Co. Buyer Owes Pre-Ch. 11 Profits, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- The producer of "Silver Linings Playbook" told the Third Circuit that the buyer of Harvey Weinstein's film and television assets owes him profits made before the disgraced movie distributor's Chapter 11 petition, arguing that a lower court wrongly found the buyer was free and clear of the obligation. During an oral argument before a three-judge panel, an attorney for producer Bruce Cohen and his production company said that a reading of Cohen's film profit participation rights agreement shows that the obligations of the parties in the agreement are material. Cohen claims Spyglass Media Group LLC owes him $400,000 for profits spanning...

